The poisoning of schoolgirls in Qom, central Iran, has become a serious public health issue in recent months. On Sunday, an official stated that the poisoning was aimed at disrupting girls' education.

Deputy Health Minister Younes Panahi made the statement at a news conference in Mashhad, saying that "some people" were poisoning schoolgirls in Qom to disrupt their education, according to state media.

In recent months, hundreds of schoolgirls in Qom have been hospitalized with a mysterious illness. Parents have suspected poisoning as the cause, but authorities have found no evidence.

Last week, there were protests in Qom with parents seeking an explanation from authorities. The latest incident reported last week saw 15 schoolgirls admitted to the hospital with respiratory problems.

The first incident was reported in November when 18 schoolgirls were taken to the hospital with symptoms such as nausea, breathing problems, cough, and body pain.

Prosecutor General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri ordered a judicial probe into the mysterious illness last week, with results pending.

Panahi was quoted by state agency IRNA saying that the poisoning was caused by "chemical compounds" that are not contagious or communicable. He ruled out "external causes."

So far there have been 13,000 suspected cases, including 100 children who are still being treated in hospitals, Iran's Tasnim news agency reported on Monday, citing government figures.

The poisonings have roiled the country and sparked new protests last week.