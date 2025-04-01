Iran would be forced to pursue nuclear weapons if attacked by the United States or its allies, an adviser to the country’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, warned on Monday. This statement followed remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump, who had threatened military action against Iran if it did not reach a deal to curb its nuclear program.

"We are not moving toward (nuclear) weapons, but if you do something wrong in the Iranian nuclear issue, you will force Iran to move toward that because it has to defend itself," Ali Larijani, Khamenei's adviser, told state TV.

The remarks come after Khamenei vowed to retaliate if Trump made good on his threat to bomb Iran, should the Islamic Republic refuse to negotiate a nuclear deal. Trump had said that "there will be bombing" if an agreement is not reached and he also threatened "secondary tariffs" against Tehran.

Khamenei, speaking during a speech marking the end of Ramadan, responded to Trump's comments, warning that if any action was taken against Iran, it would result in a "strong counterattack."

The Iranian government responded in a letter to the U.N. Security Council, condemning the “warmongering provocations.” Iran's U.N. Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani said the country would "respond swiftly and decisively" to any aggression from the U.S. or Israel, its regional ally.

Iran's Foreign Ministry also summoned the charge d’affaires of the Swiss Embassy, which represents U.S. interests in Iran, in protest over Trump's remarks.

"We are surrounded by at least 10 U.S. military bases and 50,000 American troops in the region," Gen. Amirali Hajizadeh, a senior commander in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, warned. "Someone who is in a glass room shouldn’t throw stones."

Trump's administration has reinstated its "maximum pressure" policy since taking office in January, including withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal and reimposing sanctions on Iran. Western countries have long suspected Iran of seeking to develop nuclear weapons, though Tehran has denied these accusations, insisting its nuclear activities are for peaceful purposes.

The 2015 deal between Iran and world powers had required Tehran to limit its nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief. Trump has repeatedly stated his desire for a new deal with Iran, but tensions have escalated since the U.S. withdrawal.

Trump had earlier in March sent a letter to Khamenei, calling for nuclear negotiations and warning of possible military action. Although Iran has rejected direct talks under the "maximum pressure" policy, Iranian officials have expressed openness to "indirect negotiations" through intermediaries, such as Oman.

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that Iran's letter had been received by the U.S., signaling that diplomatic channels remain open despite the heightened tensions.

Meanwhile, Khamenei reiterated his position on regional matters, accusing Israel of being the “only proxy force” in the Middle East and again calling for the “eradication” of the Jewish state.