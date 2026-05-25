​Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has issued an order to reopen ⁠international internet access, Iranian ⁠state media reported on Monday, citing an official after a near-90-day ​blackout in the ​wake of ⁠the war against U.S. and Israel.

The report cited the head of public relations at Iran’s Communications Ministry. The mechanism for how and when Iran would reconnect to the global web following the decision was unknown. Most Iranians have been unable to access the World Wide Web ⁠for 87 ⁠days, according to the internet observatory NetBlocks on Monday, with only a few citizens having access to expensive and advanced VPNs that circumvent the restrictions.

Authorities initially imposed an internet blackout from Jan. 8 in response to nationwide ⁠anti-government protests, with connections gradually getting back to normal in February, before a new blackout was ​initiated following the start of U.S. and Israeli ​strikes against Iran on Feb. 28.

In normal times, access ⁠to ‌the global ‌internet remains heavily restricted via ⁠censorship of many websites, ‌while authorities are increasingly relying on an ​intranet to provide connected ⁠services without relying on the ⁠World Wide Web, notably for schools, which ⁠are currently ​following an online curriculum.