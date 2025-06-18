Iran’s mission to the U.N. on Wednesday dismissed recent comments by U.S. President Donald Trump, stating that Tehran will not engage in negotiations or accept peace imposed through pressure.

"No Iranian official has ever asked to grovel at the gates of the White House," the mission said in a post on X, responding to Trump's recent claim that Iranians "even suggest that they come to the White House."

"The only thing more despicable than his lies is his cowardly threat to 'take out' Iran's Supreme Leader," it added.

Reaffirming its defiance against pressure, the mission said: "Iran does NOT negotiate under duress, shall NOT accept peace under duress, and certainly NOT with a has-been warmonger clinging to relevance."

The statement also warned that Tehran would not remain passive in the face of threats. "Iran shall respond to any threat with a counter-threat, and to any action with reciprocal measures."

The statement came amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran, fueled by Washington's support for Tel Aviv.

Israel launched large-scale attacks on June 13, targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities across several cities, as well as high-ranking military command centers.

Iranian media reported Wednesday that the death toll from Israeli airstrikes across Tehran and other populated areas has risen to 585, with at least 1,326 people injured since the attacks started last week.

In retaliation, Iran’s military launched ballistic missiles at Israel, killing 24 people and wounding over 500, according to reports.