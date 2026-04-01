Iran on Wednesday firmly denied U.S. President Donald Trump's claim that Tehran had sought a cease-fire, calling the remarks "false and unfounded" in a sharp escalation of rhetoric following recent hostilities.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ismail Baghaei dismissed Trump’s statement in comments to Al Jazeera, saying there was "no truth" to assertions that Iran’s leadership had reached out to Washington for a truce.

"Trump’s statements regarding a cease-fire have no basis in reality. These claims are incorrect and entirely baseless," Baghaei said, according to Iranian media reports.

Trump had earlier said in a social media post that Iran’s "new regime leadership" had requested a cease-fire from the United States, adding that Washington would consider the request once safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz was ensured.

The conflicting narratives come against the backdrop of intensifying conflict in the region. Israel and the United States launched military strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, even as diplomatic talks between Tehran and Washington were ongoing.

Iran responded with retaliatory attacks targeting Israeli positions as well as U.S. military installations in several Gulf countries, including Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, further heightening tensions across the region.

The latest exchange underscores deep divisions between Washington and Tehran, with both sides presenting sharply opposing accounts of developments, raising uncertainty over prospects for de-escalation.