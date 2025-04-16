Iranian officials on Wednesday condemned U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff after he called on Tehran to “completely eliminate” its nuclear program, just days before the second round of nuclear talks.

In a seeming reversal, Witkoff tweeted Tuesday that Iran “must stop and eliminate its nuclear enrichment and weaponization program” to reach an agreement with the Trump administration.

"A deal with Iran will only be completed if it is a Trump deal. Any final arrangement must set a framework for peace, stability, and prosperity in the Middle East,” he wrote.

"It is imperative for the world that we create a tough, fair deal that will endure, and that is what President Trump has asked me to do.”

In response, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called Witkoff’s comments "contradictory” and unhelpful to the negotiation process.

"We have heard various positions from the American side, some of which are contradictory, and this certainly does not help a proper negotiation process,” he told reporters.

The top diplomat, however, said that the true stance of the US side would only be revealed at the negotiating table.

"If they come with constructive positions, I’m hopeful that we can begin negotiating the framework for a potential agreement. But if contradictory and conflicting positions continue, the process will become difficult,” he added.

Araghchi said that negotiations must be based on equal footing and conducted in a respectful environment, rather than through pressure or imposition of positions.

Regarding the issue of uranium enrichment, the Iranian minister stressed that the matter is "not negotiable.”

"What is certain is that enrichment in Iran is a real, recognized, and legitimate matter. We are prepared to build trust regarding possible concerns, but the principle of enrichment itself is not negotiable,” he said.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei also took to X to criticize the US envoy.

"Moving the goalposts constitutes a professional foul and an unfair act in football. In diplomacy, any such shifting (pushed by hawks who fail to grasp the logic/art of commonsensical deal-making) could simply risk any overtures falling apart,” he wrote.

"It could be perceived as a lack of seriousness, let alone good faith. We're still in testing mode.”

Indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington over Iran’s nuclear program began last Saturday in Oman and will continue with a second round this Saturday.

Iran described the first round of talks as having taken place in "a constructive atmosphere based on mutual respect.”

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday that the initial steps had been positive, but noted that Tehran remains skeptical of the US side.

Trump has threatened Iran with military strikes and secondary sanctions if it fails to reach a new agreement with Washington, one that would replace the nuclear deal signed under the Obama administration in 2015.