Iran's Revolutionary Guards commander warned Israel on Thursday against retaliating for a missile attack, as Israeli forces intensified their offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Fears of a wider Middle East conflict have grown as Israel plans its response to the Oct. 1 missile attack carried out by Iran after Israeli airstrikes on Iranian-allied groups.

"We tell you (Israel) that if you commit any aggression against any point we will painfully attack the same point of yours," Hossein Salami said in a televised speech, adding that Iran can penetrate Israel's defenses.

Earlier Wednesday, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke to Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant about Israel's operations in Lebanon and Gaza, aiming to avert a regional war.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, on a Middle East tour, met with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi in Cairo, with el-Sissi reiterating Egypt's call to avoid an expansion of the conflict, the Egyptian presidency said.

However, Israel shows no signs of easing its military campaigns against Hezbollah in Lebanon, after assassinating several of its leaders, and Hamas in Gaza and it has vowed to punish Iran for its Oct. 1 attack.

Israel struck Syria's port city of Latakia early Thursday, Syrian state media reported and the United States said it carried out strikes Wednesday in areas of Yemen controlled by Iran-aligned Houthis.

Qatar, which has mediated in numerous failed cease-fire talks, said there had been no engagement with any parties for the last three to four weeks on Israel's Gaza war.

Israeli airstrikes killed 11 Palestinians in Gaza City Thursday, medics said while Israeli forces sent tanks into Jabalia in the north, where Palestinians and United Nations officials expressed alarm over shortages of food and medicine.

On its northern front in Lebanon, Israel has said it will not stop fighting a now weakened Hezbollah before it can safely return its citizens to their homes near the Lebanese border and said any cease-fire negotiations will be held "under fire."

Smoke rises after an Israeli airstrike on the village of Sifri, in the Bekaa valley, eastern Lebanon, Oct. 17, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Bekaa Valley evac orders

The Israeli military claimed Thursday that over the past 24 hours, it had killed 45 Hezbollah members in southern Lebanon, including a battalion commander and seized many weapons.

Israeli operations in Lebanon have killed at least 2,350 people over the last year, including hundreds of women and children, according to the Health Ministry, and more than 1.2 million people have been displaced.

Around 50 Israelis, both soldiers and civilians, have been killed in the same period, according to Israel.

The Israeli military Thursday issued evacuation warnings for residents of the Bekaa Valley in eastern Lebanon focusing on three buildings in Tamnine town and Saraain el Tahta and Sefri villages where it said Hezbollah maintained facilities.

"For your safety and the safety of your family, you must evacuate this building and the surrounding buildings immediately and stay at least 500 meters away from them," military spokesperson Avichay Adraee posted on X.

The mayor of a major town in south Lebanon was among 16 people killed Wednesday when an Israeli airstrike destroyed its municipal headquarters in the biggest attack on an official Lebanese state building since the Israeli air campaign began.

Lebanese officials denounced the incident, which also wounded more than 50 people in Nabatieh, a provincial capital, saying it was proof that Israel's campaign against the Hezbollah armed group was now shifting to target the Lebanese state.

Israel and Hezbollah have been fighting since the latter began firing missiles at its arch-foe a year ago in support of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas in Gaza and the conflict has sharply escalated in recent weeks.

Abdelnaser, a man displaced from Beirut's southern suburbs, a Hezbollah stronghold that Israel has repeatedly bombed, was on the waterfront early Thursday morning. He recalled Lebanon's long list of tragedies over the years.

"War has become normal for us. We know that every 10 years Lebanon gets built, and every 10 years it gets destroyed again," he said.