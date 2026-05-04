Iran on Monday hit a U.S. warship with two missiles near Jask Island, on the way to the Strait of Hormuz, after the vessel ignored Tehran's warnings, Iran’s FARS news agency claimed.

The reported attack comes just hours after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned that any vessels violating transit protocols issued by Tehran in the Strait of Hormuz "will be forcefully stopped."

"Any maritime activity that does not comply with the principles announced by the IRGC Navy will face serious risks, and that violating vessels will be forcefully stopped," IRGC spokesman Sardar Mohebbi told the semi-official FARS news agency.

There has been "no change" in the management of the waterway, according to Mohebbi.

"Any movement of civilian and commercial vessels that complies with transit protocols issued by the IRGC Navy and follows the designated route with coordination will be safe and secure," he added.

The U.S. and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel, as well as U.S. allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Since April 13, the U.S. has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the strategic waterway.

A two-week cease-fire was announced on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, followed by direct talks in Islamabad on April 11, but no agreement was reached on a lasting truce.

U.S. President Donald Trump later extended the ceasefire without setting a new deadline, following a request from Pakistan.