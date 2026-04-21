Iran has informed the U.S. via Pakistan that it will not be going to Islamabad for a new round of talks on Wednesday, Iranian media reported Tuesday as uncertainty clouded plans just hours before a two-week ceasefire was due to expire.

According to U.S. media reports, Tuesday's departure of the U.S. delegation led by Vice President JD Vance has been put on hold.

There has so far been no official confirmation from Tehran on whether it will take part in further peace talks in Islamabad.

Tehran’s decision to not attend the second round of negotiations due to various reasons is final and has been communicated to Washington through Pakistan, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported.

Iranian officials have accused the U.S. of repeatedly violating the cease-fire since it took effect two weeks ago. They said the U.S. naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz is an act of war and also constitutes a violation of the cease-fire.

"Blockading Iranian ports is an act of war and thus a violation of the ceasefire," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on X.

He added that the reported attack on a merchant vessel and the "taking its crew hostage is an even greater violation."

U.S. forces boarded an oil tanker in the early hours of Tuesday that had previously been sanctioned by Washington for cooperating with Iran, the Pentagon said.

Iran could attend talks the U.S. ⁠if Washington abandons its policy of pressure and threats, ⁠a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Tuesday, adding that Tehran rejects negotiations aimed at surrender.

The official said mediator ⁠Pakistan ⁠was continuing efforts to persuade the United States to lift its naval blockade and release the Iranian-flagged container ⁠ship Touska, which was boarded and seized by U.S. forces on Sunday, and its crew.

He ⁠accused ‌Washington ‌of "creating new ⁠obstacles ‌every day instead of resolving the ⁠differences" to ⁠end the war.

With the ceasefire nearing its deadline, it remains unclear whether further talks between the two sides will take place.

U.S. President Donald Trump signaled over the weekend that he remained open to negotiations and expressed optimism about a deal.

On Tuesday, Trump told U.S. broadcaster CNBC, "I think they have no choice," referring to a second round of negotiations. "We've taken out their navy, we've taken out their air force, we've taken out their leaders."

Earlier, Pakistan issued a last-minute appeal to both sides to extend the ceasefire.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, a key architect of the mediation after weeks of conflict, said Pakistan would continue to pursue a resolution through dialogue and diplomacy.

A first round of talks in Islamabad on April 11 remained inconclusive.

A key sticking point remains the US naval blockade of Iranian ships and ports. Trump has said the blockade will remain in place until an agreement is reached, while Tehran has tied its participation in talks to its removal, according to Pakistani security sources.

Despite the uncertainty, Pakistani officials expressed cautious optimism that Iran would ultimately join the talks. "There's no way they can walk out of it," one security official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.