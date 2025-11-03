Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Monday that Tehran will not cooperate with the United States unless Washington completely changes its policy in the Middle East, including ending its support for Israel, withdrawing military bases, and halting interference in regional affairs.

“The Americans sometimes say they would like to cooperate with Iran. Cooperation with Iran is not possible as long as the U.S. continues to support the accursed Zionist regime, maintains military bases, and interferes in the region,” Khamenei said, according to state media.

He made the remarks during a gathering with students in Tehran marking the anniversary of the 1979 takeover of the U.S. Embassy, which followed Iran’s Islamic Revolution that toppled the Western-backed Shah.

“If they completely abandon support for the Zionist regime, withdraw their military bases, and refrain from interfering in this region, then cooperation can be considered,” Khamenei said, adding that “the arrogant nature of the United States accepts nothing other than submission.”

The comments came as Washington continues to exert pressure on Tehran following the June war between Iran and Israel – a 12-day conflict that saw the U.S. briefly join with strikes on Iranian nuclear sites. The war derailed ongoing nuclear talks that had begun in April, though a cease-fire has been in place since June 24.

The talks had faced major hurdles, particularly over uranium enrichment levels on Iranian soil. Western powers sought to reduce enrichment to zero to minimize any risk of weaponization, a proposal Tehran firmly rejected.

Iran has been struggling under renewed international sanctions since the U.S. withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal in 2018. In September, the United Nations reinstated sanctions under the so-called “snapback” mechanism triggered by Britain, France and Germany.

Despite tensions, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday that Tehran remains “ready to enter negotiations” with Washington, but only on nuclear issues — ruling out any discussion on its missile program. “Talks could resume whenever the Americans are ready to negotiate on an equal footing and based on mutual interests,” he told Al Jazeera. “Apparently, they are not in a hurry. We are not in a hurry either.”