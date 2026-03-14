Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said Saturday that U.S. military facilities in the United Arab Emirates could be considered legitimate targets after American forces struck Iran’s key Kharg Island oil hub.

Iran considers it a "legitimate right" to defend its territory by striking U.S. missile launch sites in "ports, docks and hideouts" in the UAE, an IRGC spokesman was quoted as saying by the Fars news agency, which is closely linked to the elite force.

U.S. troops stationed in cities could also be targeted, he said, urging residents near potential targets to seek safety.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump said U.S. forces had destroyed military installations on Kharg Island, a crucial oil export terminal in the Gulf, in an effort to pressure Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The Revolutionary Guards have maintained a near blockade of the strait, a narrow passage between Iran and Oman that is crucial for global oil transport.

Kharg Island is a key hub for Iran's oil industry, from which about 90% of Tehran's crude exports are shipped.

The UAE has been among the Gulf states most heavily targeted in the conflict involving Iran. Authorities in the emirate of Fujairah said air defenses intercepted a drone on Saturday. Falling debris sparked a fire, but no casualties were reported.