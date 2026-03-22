Iran’s foreign minister said Sunday the Strait of Hormuz remains open, but warned that fears among shipping companies stem from a U.S.-Israeli war against Tehran, as tensions continue to disrupt one of the world’s most critical energy routes.

"Strait of Hormuz is not closed. Ships hesitate because insurers fear the war of choice you initiated-not Iran,” Abbas Araghchi said on X.

"No insurer-and no Iranian-will be swayed by more threats. Try respect," he added. "Freedom of Navigation cannot exist without Freedom of Trade. Respect both-or expect neither.”

Since early March, Iran has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil transit route that normally handles about 20 million barrels per day and roughly 20% of global liquefied natural gas trade, to most ships. The closure has driven up shipping and insurance costs, pushed oil prices higher, and raised global economic concerns.

On Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to "obliterate" Iran's power plants, starting with the largest, if Tehran did not open the strategic passage within 48 hours.

Hostilities in the region have escalated since U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran began on Feb. 28, with Tehran retaliating with repeated drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf countries hosting U.S. military assets.