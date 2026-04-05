Iran’s presidential office said Sunday that transit through the Strait of Hormuz will resume only if a portion of the revenue is allocated to compensate for damage caused by the war.

"The Strait of Hormuz will be reopened only when part of the transit revenues is used to compensate for all damages caused by the imposed war," Mehdi Tabatabai, the deputy for communications and information at the Iranian President's Office, said on X.

Tabatabai also sharply criticized U.S. President Donald Trump, saying he had "resorted to insults and nonsense out of desperation and anger," and accused him of "initiating a full-scale war in the region and still boasting."

The region has been on alert since the U.S. and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing over 1,340 people to date, including the then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting U.S. military assets. Iran has also restricted the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.