Two more general were killed in Israeli attacks, Iran said Saturday, which brought the total number of senior Iranian officers killed to eight.

Gholamresa Mehrabi and Mehdi Rabani, both leading members of the armed forces' general staff, were killed in Israeli bombings, state radio reported on Saturday.

Mehrabi worked as deputy head of the intelligence department in the general staff, while Rabani was deputy chief of operations.

Israel carried out a large-scale surprise attack early on Friday which targeted the country's nuclear sites, military leaders and top scientists.

In response, Iran has launched waves of ballistic missiles and drone attacks.

Both sides have reported casualties, and despite growing international pressure for de-escalation, neither appears willing to step back from the conflict.