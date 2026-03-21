Iran’s atomic energy organization said the United States and Israel struck the country’s Natanz nuclear facility on Saturday.

"Following the criminal attacks by the United States and the usurping Zionist regime against our country, the... Natanz enrichment complex was targeted this morning," the organization said in a statement carried by the Tasnim news agency.

It added that there was "no leakage of radioactive materials reported" in the area in central Iran.

Natanz, Iran's main enrichment site, was hit in the first week of the war and several buildings appeared damaged, according to satellite images. The United Nations' nuclear watchdog said that "no radiological consequence" was expected from that earlier strike.

The nuclear facility, located nearly 220 kilometers (135 miles) southeast of Tehran, had been targeted by Israeli airstrikes in the 12-day war between Iran and Israel in June 2025, and by the United States.