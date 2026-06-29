Iran said Monday that only its forces would be responsible for clearing mines from the Strait of Hormuz under the Islamabad memorandum of understanding with the United States, with Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi rejecting remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron on the issue.

Macron said on Monday that France and Oman are working together to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East ⁠and will cooperate with their partners on clearing mines ​from the Strait of Hormuz. "The ​situation is sensitive and ⁠complex, ‌we strongly ‌advise France not ⁠to complicate ‌it further with ​its provocations," Gharibabadi said.

"We have decided ⁠to ⁠collaborate, in conjunction with our partners, on clearing mines from the Strait in order to secure maritime ⁠routes and guarantee free and unconditional passage through ​the Strait of Hormuz," ​Macton wrote on ⁠X ‌after ‌meeting with Oman's ⁠Sultan Haitham ‌bin Tariq ​Al at the ⁠Elysee ⁠Palace.

Earlier on Monday, sources said Iran and the U.S. established de-escalation channels to advance the interim peace deal as both sides seek to keep the fragile accord on track after exchanging strikes over the weekend that threatened to derail the process.