Iran is prepared to comply with international standards to demonstrate the peaceful nature of its nuclear activities, the presidency said Tuesday.

The remarks came during a phone call between President Masoud Pezeshkian and Iraqi Prime Minister-designate Ali al-Zaidi, according to a statement from Iran's presidency.

Pezeshkian said Iran had shown full readiness in all negotiations to offer assurances within the framework of international regulations and global monitoring mechanisms.

He criticized what he described as contradictory U.S. policies, saying Washington continues to apply pressure while simultaneously calling for negotiations.

The Iranian president also said Iran had come under attack during previous rounds of nuclear talks and was again facing military threats while diplomatic efforts were ongoing.

Regional cooperation

Pezeshkian said Iran views Iraq as a "brother" nation and supports expanding bilateral ties, expressing hope the new Iraqi government would overcome economic challenges and strengthen stability.

He stressed that Iran does not seek war or instability and remains committed to resolving disputes through dialogue, including with regional countries.

At the same time, he said attacks on Iran had been carried out using facilities in some regional countries, calling for an end to military threats.

Zaidi, for his part, said Baghdad is ready to support efforts to reduce tensions and could host talks between Iran and the United States, the statement said.

He said differences between Tehran and Washington should be resolved through dialogue, adding that confrontation would not provide a lasting solution.

Regional tensions have escalated since the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by U.S. President Donald Trump without a set deadline.

Since April 13, the United States has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the strategic waterway.