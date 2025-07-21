Iran is set to resume talks this week with Germany, France and the United Kingdom – the so-called E3 states – over its nuclear program, though diplomats say a breakthrough remains unlikely amid continued deadlock.

The meeting is to take place Friday in Istanbul at the level of deputy foreign ministers, said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei, according to the web portal of the daily newspaper Etemad.

Iran will be represented by two deputy Foreign Ministers Majid Takht-Ravanchi and Kazem Gharibabadi, who are also part of the nuclear negotiating team.

The Europeans are expected to exert more pressure on Tehran to make a deal, but no significant progress is expected at the Istanbul meeting.

The Vienna nuclear agreement – which is not being adhered to in practice – formally expires in mid-October. As co-signatories to the 2015 deal, the E3 states could apply to the U.N. Security Council for the reintroduction of previous sanctions.

The meeting in Türkiye would be the first round of negotiations since a cease-fire came into force after Israel's war against Iran, which mainly targeted Iran's nuclear and military facilities.

Before the war, Tehran had spent around two months negotiating with the United States over its nuclear program.

The negotiations aim to find restrictions on Iran's nuclear program that Tehran finds acceptable and make sure Iran does not have the capability to develop a nuclear weapon.

Iran, for its part, hopes that the talks will lead to the lifting of sanctions that are paralysing its economy.

Tehran has always insisted that its nuclear program is exclusively for civilian use.