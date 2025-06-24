U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday a cease-fire between Israel and Iran was now in place and asked both sides not to violate it, raising hopes of an end to the 12-day war even as deadly attacks were reported in both countries.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel had agreed to Trump's cease-fire proposal, declaring that Israel had achieved its goal of removing Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile threat, but warning that it would respond forcefully to any violations, his office said.

Writing on Truth Social earlier, Trump declared: "THE CEASEFIRE IS NOW IN EFFECT. PLEASE DO NOT VIOLATE IT!"

His announcement came after Iran had launched a fresh wave of missiles, killing four people, according to Israel's ambulance service and as Iranian authorities reported nine people killed in an attack in northern Iran on Tuesday morning.

When Trump announced Monday what he called a complete cease-fire to end the war, he appeared to suggest that Israel and Iran would have time to complete missions that were underway, at which point the cease-fire would begin in a staged process.

His declaration came after a sharp escalation of the conflict since Sunday, when the U.S. bombed Iranian nuclear sites, prompting Iran to retaliate by firing missiles at a U.S. base in Qatar on Monday.

Early on Tuesday, witnesses said they heard explosions near Tel Aviv and Beersheba in southern Israel. Iran's semi-official SNN news agency reported that Tehran fired its last round of missiles before the cease-fire came into effect.

Israel's military said six waves of missiles were launched by Iran and Israel's national ambulance service said four people were killed in Beersheba.

In Iran, the deputy governor of the northern province of Gilan said four residential units were entirely destroyed in a "terrorist attack" Tuesday morning, killing nine people and injuring 33, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

It was not immediately clear if the official was referring to an Israeli strike, but a senior White House official said Trump had brokered the cease-fire deal in a call with Netanyahu and Israel had agreed so long as Iran did not launch further attacks.

"On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, 'THE 12 DAY WAR'," Trump wrote on his Truth Social site.

An Iranian official earlier confirmed that Tehran had agreed to a cease-fire but the country's foreign minister said there would be no cessation of hostilities unless Israel stopped its attacks.

Unanswered questions

A list of big unanswered questions remains, not least whether any cease-fire can actually hold between two bitter foes whose yearslong "shadow" conflict had erupted into an air war marked by the past 12 days of strikes on each other’s territory.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said early Tuesday that if Israel stopped its "illegal aggression" against the Iranian people, no later than 4 a.m. Tehran time (12.30 a.m. GMT) on Tuesday, Iran had no intention of continuing its response afterward.

"The final decision on the cessation of our military operations will be made later," Araghchi added in a post on X. Israel, joined by the United States at the weekend, has carried out attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities after alleging Tehran was getting close to obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Iran denies ever having a nuclear weapons program, but Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has said that if it wanted to, world leaders "wouldn't be able to stop us."

Israel, which is not a party to the international Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), is the only country in the Middle East believed to have nuclear weapons. Israel does not deny or confirm that.

Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani secured Tehran's agreement during a call with Iranian officials, an official briefed on the negotiations told Reuters on Tuesday.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff were in direct and indirect contact with the Iranians, a White House official said.

Neither Iran’s U.N. mission nor the Israeli embassy in Washington responded to separate requests for comment from Reuters.

Hours earlier, three Israeli officials had signaled Israel was looking to wrap up its campaign in Iran soon and had passed the message on to the United States.

Netanyahu had told government ministers whose discussions ended early on Tuesday not to speak publicly, Israel's Channel 12 television reported.

Markets reacted favorably to the news.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% late Monday, suggesting traders expect the U.S. stock market to open with gains on Tuesday.

U.S. crude futures fell in early Asian trading hours on Tuesday to their lowest level in more than a week after Trump said a cease-fire had been agreed, relieving worries of supply disruption in the region.

Early notice

Earlier on Monday, Trump said he would encourage Israel to proceed towards peace after dismissing Iran's attack on an American air base that caused no injuries and thanking Tehran for early notice of the strikes.

He said Iran fired 14 missiles at the U.S. air base, calling it "a very weak response, which we expected, and have very effectively countered."

Iran's handling of the attack recalled earlier clashes with the United States and Israel, with Tehran seeking a balance between saving face with a military response but without provoking a cycle of escalation it can't afford.

Iran's attack came after U.S. bombers dropped 30,000-pound bunker-buster bombs on Iranian underground nuclear facilities over the weekend, joining Israel's air war.

The Trump administration maintains that its aim was solely to destroy Iran's nuclear program, not to open a wider war.

"Iran was very close to having a nuclear weapon," Vice President JD Vance said in an interview on Fox News' "Special Report with Bret Baier."

"Now Iran is incapable of building a nuclear weapon with the equipment they have because we destroyed it," Vance said.

Trump has cited intelligence reports that Iran was close to building a nuclear weapon, without elaborating. However, U.S. intelligence agencies said earlier this year they assessed that Iran was not building a nuclear weapon and a source with access to U.S. intelligence reports told Reuters last week that that assessment hadn't changed.

In a social media post on Sunday, Trump spoke of toppling the hardline clerical rulers who have been Washington's principal foes in the Middle East since Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Israel, however, had made clear that its strikes on Evin prison - a notorious jail for housing political prisoners - and other targets in Tehran were intended to hit the Iranian ruling apparatus broadly, and its ability to sustain power.