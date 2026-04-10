Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Friday that a cease-fire in Lebanon and the release of Tehran’s blocked assets must be secured before negotiations with the United States can begin.

In a statement on X, Ghalibaf said: "Two of the measures mutually agreed upon between the parties have yet to be implemented: a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of Iran’s blocked assets prior to the commencement of negotiations.”

"These two matters must be fulfilled before negotiations begin,” he added.

Separately, in a phone call with Iran’s designated ambassador to Lebanon, Mohammad Reza Raouf Sheibani, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the Iran-U.S. cease-fire understanding includes Lebanon, stressing the need to halt Israeli attacks and urging Washington to uphold its commitments.

Despite the temporary truce struck between the foes, deep disagreements remain as to the way forward in negotiations aimed at transforming the fragile cease-fire into a lasting peace deal.

"If the Iranians are willing to negotiate in good faith, we're certainly willing to extend the open hand," J.D. Vance told reporters before taking off for the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

But "if they're going to try to play us, then they're going to find the negotiating team is not that receptive", he said.

Official sources say the talks in Islamabad will cover several sensitive points, including Iran's nuclear enrichment and the free flow of trade through the Strait of Hormuz.

Since the ceasefire took effect, U.S. President Donald Trump has voiced displeasure at Iran's handling of the strategic strait, which was meant to be reopened, while Tehran has reacted angrily to Israeli attacks in Lebanon, insisting that it too falls under the agreement.

Trump posted on his Truth Social network on Friday that Iran has "no cards" in the talks "other than a short-term extortion of the World by using International Waterways".

While Pakistan had said the discussions would start on Friday, Vance is not expected to arrive until Saturday.

Pakistan, together with Türkiye, China, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, managed to secure a two-week cease-fire between Washington and Tehran on Wednesday, 40 days after the U.S. and Israel initiated attacks on Iran on Feb. 28.

As part of the cease-fire deal, the two sides agreed to meet in Islamabad for talks to negotiate a lasting peace.