Iran shut down the language and cultural institution recognized by the German embassy over "illegal activities and financial fraud," the Mizan news agency reported Tuesday, as Berlin summoned the Iranian ambassador to protest the move.

Mizan published pictures on Tuesday of security forces removing the banner of the German Language Institute of Tehran, which is linked to the German embassy.

"Additionally, there have been reports of violations by other Germany-affiliated centers and investigations in this matter are ongoing," Mizan added.

A spokesperson for the German foreign ministry condemned the actions against the language institute in a statement, which did not mention other organizations.

Tehran's ambassador would be summoned over the incident, the spokesperson said, adding: "We call on the new Iranian government to allow teaching to resume immediately."

In July, Germany banned the Islamic Centre Hamburg (IZH) and subsidiary organizations for pursuing "radical goals," according to the interior ministry.

The ministry said the IZH had acted as a direct representative of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and sought to bring about an Islamic revolution in Germany.

Following the closure of the IZH, Iran summoned the German ambassador to Tehran.