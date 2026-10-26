Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed Tehran's willingness to strengthen regional cooperation and settle disputes during talks with officials from Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan on Monday, urging greater solidarity among Muslim nations, state news agency IRNA reported.

Speaking during a meeting in Tehran with officials from the Mecca Defense Alliance, Pezeshkian stressed the need to strengthen unity and cooperation among Muslim countries.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran, with firm conviction and serious determination, is ready to take steps toward deepening regional cooperation, resolving differences and drawing on the shared capabilities of Islamic countries," he said.

He noted that Tehran supports any understanding that contributes to strengthening regional unity, cohesion, security, and development.​​​​​​​

Pezeshkian said Muslim countries could draw on their shared capabilities to offer the world a model of justice and development.

A quadrilateral meeting between delegations from Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Iran began in Tehran on Monday, with talks set to focus on regional security, Israel's activities in the region, and developments in Palestine and Lebanon.

Both Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi are attending the meeting, while Türkiye is represented by National Intelligence Organization Director Ibrahim Kalın, Saudi Arabia by Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, and Pakistan by Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir.