Iran has condemned in the strongest terms U.S. "brutal" military aggression against its peaceful nuclear facilities, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told a press conference in Istanbul on Sunday.

He said that Washington is "fully responsible" for what actions the Islamic Republic takes next in retaliation against the U.S. strikes.

"The warmongering, a lawless administration in Washington, is solely and fully responsible for the dangerous consequences and far-reaching implications of its act of aggression," Araghchi said.

These were the first public statements from a high-ranking Iranian official since the U.S. carried out its strikes.

Details to follow ...