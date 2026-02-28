The Iranian military on Saturday said it targeted a U.S. military facility in Bahrain as it retaliated against joint U.S., Israeli attacks across Iran.

Iran's state broadcaster reported that a U.S. military logistics centre in the Gulf state of Bahrain was struck by missiles.

Bahrain's National Contact Center said the service center affiliated with the US Fifth Fleet came under a missile attack and that further details would be provided later, urging residents to follow official instructions and rely on verified sources.

Smoke was seen rising in the Juffair area, which hosts a US naval base.

In Qatar, a senior official said the country intercepted an Iranian missile using the Patriot defense system. Al Jazeera quoted a Defense Ministry source as saying that "an Iranian missile was intercepted using the Patriot system."

The United Arab Emirates, meanwhile, announced a temporary and partial closure of its airspace as a precautionary measure, according to the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

Syria's General Authority of Civil Aviation said southern air corridors would be closed for 12 hours starting at noon local time to ensure flight safety.

Kuwait's civil aviation authority also announced the temporary closure of the country's airspace.

The Jordanian army said its aircraft were conducting routine aerial patrols to safeguard the kingdom's airspace.

Meanwhile, sirens sounded in several areas across Jordan, and the Interior Ministry issued guidance to citizens on how to respond to the alarms and what to do if foreign objects fall within the kingdom.

Iran has also launched a wave of missiles toward Israel.

Tehran warned of sweeping retaliation following the joint attacks, which U.S. President Donald Trump described as "massive and ongoing."