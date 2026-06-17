Iran signaled Wednesday that any future agreement with the United States could be formally signed by President Masoud Pezeshkian and U.S. President Donald Trump, indicating growing confidence that ongoing negotiations may lead to a high-level diplomatic breakthrough.

Such a signing ceremony would represent a major step for the two countries, which saw diplomatic relations break off in 1980 over the U.S. Embassy hostage crisis in Tehran.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei, quoted by Iranian state television, made the comment.

Pezeshkian became president on a promise of seeking better relations with the West. However, he’s been sidelined for months after Iran’s mass killing of protesters in January and in the war as hard-liners have taken over the levers of the country’s theocracy.