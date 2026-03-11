At least 25 Iranian missile or drone attacks have targeted sites linked to the United States in the Middle East since the start of the conflict, according to an AFP analysis released Wednesday.

Of these attacks, recorded between February 28 and March 11 at 1500 GMT, four targeted U.S. embassies or consulates in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Iraq.

The other 21 Iranian missiles or drone attacks targeted 13 different military sites housing American personnel.

These included the Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia and Irbil airport in Iraq, which houses a U.S. base. Both were attacked at least four times.

The Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar and Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates were each targeted at least twice.

The count does not include seven attacks observed or claimed by Iran against radars or U.S. THAAD missile defense systems operated either by the U.S. or Gulf states.

AFP was able to confirm damage after 12 strikes targeted US-linked military sites by analysing satellite images, the most recent dating from March 5, before U.S. providers of high-resolution imagery imposed restrictions on availability in order to protect allies.

Meanwhile, nearly 30 attacks have targeted energy infrastructure in the Middle East between the start of the conflict and March 11, more than half of which were carried out by Tehran.

AFP counted 16 Iranian strikes targeting oil and gas fields or complexes in seven different Gulf states.

Among the targets was the United Arab Emirates industrial zone that includes the Ruwais refinery, one of the largest in the world, which was closed on Tuesday as a precaution.