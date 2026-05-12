Iran could enrich uranium to 90% purity, a level considered weapons-grade, if it is attacked again, parliamentary spokesperson Ebrahim Rezaei said Tuesday.

"One of Iran's options in ​the event of another ​attack could be ⁠90% enrichment. We will review it in the parliament," Rezaei, who is spokesperson for the parliamentary national security and foreign policy commission, posted on X.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday an ongoing cease-fire between the U.S. and Iran was on "life support" after dismissing an Iranian ⁠proposal, underscoring ⁠how fragile diplomatic efforts to end the conflict remain.

Last June, Trump said Iran's nuclear facilities were "obliterated" by U.S. and Israeli strikes during a 12-day war, severely limiting Iran's capacity to enrich uranium.

The fate of around 400 kilograms of uranium enriched ⁠to 60%, a short technical step from roughly 90% weapons-grade material, remains unclear.

U.S. intelligence assessments suggest Tehran's ​nuclear program will not be significantly impeded unless that ​highly enriched uranium (HEU) stockpile is removed or destroyed.

The nuclear issue has ⁠been ‌a key ‌point of contention in talks between ⁠the U.S. and ‌Iran to end the conflict that began in late ​February.

Tehran wants ⁠nuclear topics discussed at a later ⁠stage, while Washington insists Iran should ⁠move its highly ​enriched uranium stockpile abroad and renounce domestic enrichment.