Iran will be holding presidential elections on June 28 following the helicopter crash that killed President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and other top officials on Sunday.

According to state-run news agency IRNA, the announcement of the date for the country's 14th presidential elections came after a meeting between the heads of the judicial, executive and legislative authorities.

Candidate registrations will begin on May 30, the report said, adding that campaigning would take place on June 12-27.

Raisi was returning from the inauguration ceremony of a dam on the Iran-Azerbaijan border on Sunday when the crash took place, according to Iranian state broadcasters.

In addition to the death of Amirabdollahian, it also killed Malik Rahmeti, the governor of East Azerbaijan province, and Imam Ayatollah Ali Hashim of Tabriz province.

Mohammad Mokhber, Iran's first vice president, was appointed acting president Monday after Raisi's death.

Funeral for Raisi on Tuesday

A funeral procession for Raisi and Amirabdollahian will be held in the northwestern city of Tabriz on Tuesday, local media said.

State news agency IRNA said all of the officials killed in Sunday's helicopter crash will be buried in Qom in central Iran.