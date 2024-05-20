Iran will be holding presidential elections on June 28 following the helicopter crash, that killed President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and other top officials on Sunday.

According to state-run news agency IRNA, the announcement of the date for the country's 14th presidential elections came after a meeting between the heads of the judicial, executive and legislative authorities.

Candidate registrations will begin on May 30, the report said, adding that campaigning would take place on June 12-27.

Raisi was returning from the inauguration ceremony of a dam on the Iran-Azerbaijan border on Sunday when the crash took place, according to Iranian state broadcasters.

The crash also resulted in the deaths of Iranian Foreign Affairs Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, as well as that of Malik Rahmeti, the governor of East Azerbaijan province, and Imam Ayatollah Ali Hashim of Tabriz province.

Mohammad Mokhber, Iran's first vice president, was appointed acting president Monday after Raisi's death.

Iran to hold funeral procession for Raisi on Tuesday

A funeral procession for Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will be held in the northwestern city of Tabriz on Tuesday, local media said.

State news agency IRNA said Raisi, Amir-Abdollahian and other top officials killed in Sunday's helicopter crash will be buried in Qom in central Iran.