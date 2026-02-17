Iran will present detailed proposals within the next two weeks aimed at narrowing remaining differences in nuclear negotiations with the United States, a U.S. official said Tuesday.

"Progress was made, ⁠but ⁠there are still a lot of details to discuss," said the official, who declined ⁠to be identified, detailing discussions in Geneva.

"The ​Iranians said they ​would come back in ⁠the ‌next ‌two weeks ⁠with ‌detailed proposals ​to address some ⁠of the ⁠open gaps ⁠in ​our positions.”

Meanwhile, the foreign ministry of mediator Oman said that the U.S. and Iran made "good progress" during a fresh round of talks in Geneva.

"Today's indirect negotiations between The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America in Geneva concluded with good progress towards identifying common goals and relevant technical issues," Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi wrote on X.