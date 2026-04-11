Iran is facing challenges fully reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a key U.S. demand in the cease-fire talks, as it cannot locate and clear all sea mines it deployed during the war, according to a New York Times report citing U.S. officials.

The report said the situation has limited Iran's ability to allow more shipping traffic through the waterway, despite calls from the U.S. administration to ensure safe passage.

Iran laid the mines last month using small boats following the outbreak of war involving the U.S. and Israel, significantly reducing tanker traffic and contributing to a rise in global energy prices.

While Tehran has kept a narrow corridor open for vessels willing to pay a toll, U.S. officials said safe routes remain limited, partly because some mines may have drifted or were not properly recorded when deployed.

The report noted that removing naval mines is significantly more difficult than laying them, and both Iran and the U.S. lack sufficient rapid mine-clearing capabilities.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the strait would remain open "with due consideration of technical limitations," a remark U.S. officials interpret as referring to difficulties in locating and clearing the mines.

The issue is expected to feature in ongoing talks in Pakistan between Iranian officials and a U.S. delegation led by Vice President JD Vance, as Washington has pushed for the "complete, immediate, and safe" reopening of the strait.