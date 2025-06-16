Iran launched a fresh wave of missile and drone attacks on Israel Monday evening, according to local media reports.

According to the state-run Press TV, Iranian armed forces launched a new round of airstrikes on Israeli positions.

The new launches included missiles and drones, as reported by the Fars News Agency.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, posted on X that "the Islamic Republic will defeat the Zionist entity.”

The Israeli military announced that it intercepted several drones launched from Iran over the southern Golan Heights.

In a statement posted on X, the army said: "Following the sirens that sounded in the Ramat Magshimim and Haspin areas, the Air Force intercepted several UAVs launched from Iran toward Israeli territory.”

Iran's U.N. Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani told the U.N. Security Council on Monday that his country's strikes on Israel are self-defense and are "proportionate defensive operations directed exclusively at military objectives and associated infrastructure.

He wrote in a letter that any cooperation by third countries with Israel's strikes on Iran "makes them complicit in the legal responsibility and consequences of this crisis."

Speaking to reporters later on Monday, Iravani singled out the United States.

"Without the U.S. weapons, intelligence and political backing, this attack could not have happened. The United States will share responsibility for this unlawful act," he said. "Let me be clear, Iran has not attacked Israel. Iran has not started any war. The so-called existential threat narrative is false."