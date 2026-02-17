Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran and Washington have agreed on a set of guiding principles for a potential deal, while noting that no date has been determined for a third round of talks between the two sides.

The progress does not mean an agreement ​will be reached soon, but the ​path has ⁠started, he told Iranian media after the talks concluded.

"Ultimately, we were able to reach broad agreement on a set of guiding principles, based on which we will move forward and begin working on the text of a potential agreement," Araghchi told state TV after the talks in Geneva, which he described as "more constructive" than the previous round earlier this month.

Iranian state media reported earlier that Iran would temporarily shut part of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil supply route, as it held talks over its nuclear program with the U.S., which has sent a battle force to the Gulf region to press Tehran to make concessions.

U.S. President Donald Trump has ⁠said "regime ⁠change" in Tehran may be the best thing that can happen, while Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday that any U.S. attempts to depose his government would fail.

Just as the talks got underway in Geneva, Iranian state media reported that parts of the strategic strait would close for a few ⁠hours due to "security precautions" while Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards conducted military drills there.

Tehran has in the past threatened to shut down ​the strait to commercial shipping if it is attacked, a ​move that would choke off a fifth of global oil flows and drive up crude prices.

Alongside ⁠Araqchi, ‌U.S. ‌envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner took ⁠part in the Geneva talks, ‌which were being mediated by Oman, a source briefed on the ​matter told Reuters.