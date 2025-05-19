Nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States are doomed to fail if Washington continues to demand a complete halt to Tehran's uranium enrichment, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takhtravanchi warned Monday, according to state media.

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff reiterated Washington's stance Sunday that any new deal between the U.S. and Iran must include an agreement to refrain from enrichment, a possible pathway to developing nuclear bombs. Tehran says its nuclear energy programme has entirely peaceful purposes.

"Our position on enrichment is clear and we have repeatedly stated that it is a national achievement from which we will not back down," Takhtravanchi said.

During his visit to the Gulf region last week, U.S. President Donald Trump said a deal was very close but that Iran needed to move quickly to resolve the decadeslong dispute.

Washington is complicating negotiations by expressing views in public different from what is discussed privately during talks, an Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Monday.

"Despite hearing contradictory statements from the Americans, we are still participating in negotiations," Esmail Baghaei added.

A fifth round of talks is expected to take place in Rome this weekend pending confirmation, an Iranian official told Reuters.

During his first, 2017-21 term as president, Trump withdrew the United States from a 2015 deal between Iran and world powers that placed strict limits on Tehran's enrichment activities in exchange for relief from international sanctions.

Trump, who branded the 2015 accord one-sided in Iran's favour, also reimposed sweeping U.S. sanctions on Iran. The Islamic Republic responded by escalating enrichment.