Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian Friday suggested the potential of opening additional fronts against Israel should it persist in its offensive actions against Gaza.

Amir-Abdollahian made the statement to the Beirut-based Al Mayadeen Channel upon his arrival in Beirut early on Friday.

He also said that the Hamas-launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood came in response to "the crimes of the Zionist entity," referring to Israel.

Amir-Abdollahian said that "the Muslim countries and people don't accept the continued violations against the Palestinian people."

He stressed that "Israel and its backers" are fully responsible for the results of the continued attacks on the Palestinian people."

The top Iranian diplomat also said that the talks Iran is conducting with Saudi Arabia come as part of Tehran's strategy to support Palestine.

In a serious development in the course of the Israeli attacks on Gaza, Israel has informed the U.N. of the necessity of evacuating the northern Gaza Strip within 24 hours.

The Israeli army informed the U.N. "that the entire population of Gaza north of Wadi Gaza should relocate to southern Gaza within the next 24 hours,” U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement late on Thursday.

The ongoing conflict began when the Palestinian resistance group Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea and air.

Hamas said it was in retaliation for the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and Israeli settlers’ growing violence against Palestinians.

The Israeli military launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets within the Gaza Strip in response.

An Israeli army Merkava battle tank deploys with others along the border with the Gaza Strip, Palestine, Oct. 13, 2023. (AFP Photo)

The number of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on the besieged Gaza Strip has risen to 1,537, the Health Ministry in Gaza announced on Thursday. Among the dead were 500 children and 276 women. Over 6,600 people were injured.

Meanwhile, the Israeli death toll from the Hamas operation has reached 1,300, and the number of wounded was reported to be 3,300, according to the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation (KAN).