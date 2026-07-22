Iran's top diplomat Abbas Araghchi warned Wednesday that Iran would retaliate in kind to any attack on its infrastructure, after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to bomb a bridge or power plant for every ship attacked in the Strait of Hormuz.

"Our defence doctrine is clear: eye for an eye. Any aggression against Iran, including our infrastructure, will compel a powerful and decisive response," Araghchi said on X. Iran's state broadcaster quoted the military as saying that U.S. threats "will have no result other than the expansion of the war".

The remarks came hours after Trump warned that Washington would strike Iranian infrastructure if Tehran attacked commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump said the U.S. would target Iranian bridges or power plants in response to any Iranian missile, drone or other attack on commercial shipping in the strategic waterway.

Earlier, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf warned that no country in the region would be able to sell oil if Iran was prevented from doing so, adding that the Strait of Hormuz would not return to its pre-war status and that regional security depended on the absence of U.S. forces.

​​​​​​​The exchange reflects rising tensions over the Strait of Hormuz following the Iran-U.S. war and continuing disputes over navigation and security arrangements in the strategic waterway.