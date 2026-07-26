Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday that a Ukrainian attack on an Iranian commercial vessel "cannot go unanswered," warning that Tehran would respond to the incident.

His ⁠comments ⁠came in calls with EU foreign policy ⁠chief Kaja Kallas and ​Russian ​Foreign ⁠Minister ‌Sergey Lavrov.

"(Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy has attacked an Iranian commercial vessel, killing a sailor," Araghchi said on X.

He described the attack as "a blatant U.N. Charter violation," claiming that it was carried out "at Israel's behest to drag Europe into its war."

Araghchi said he conveyed Iran's position during separate phone calls with Kallas and Lavrov.

Iran on Saturday summoned Ukraine's charge d'affaires in Tehran over what it claims was a Ukrainian military attack on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea that killed one sailor and injured another.

On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on X that Ukraine had achieved "very strong results" with long-range strikes in the Caspian Sea, including against "vessels used in military cargo shipments involving Iran, as well as a warship."

The Strait of Hormuz plays a key role in global energy trade. Iran requires commercial vessels to adhere to a designated passage through the strait and claims control over the waterway.