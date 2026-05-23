Iran will not compromise on the rights of its nation and country, the country’s top negotiator and Parliament Speaker Mohammad ⁠Bagher Ghalibaf told Pakistani army chief during ⁠a meeting in Tehran on Saturday.

He said that Iran's armed ⁠forces had rebuilt their capabilities during the ceasefire and that if ⁠the ‌U.S. "foolishly ‌restarts the ⁠war", ‌the consequences would ⁠be "more crushing and ⁠bitter".

Pakistan's army chief Asim Munir held talks with Iran's leadership in Tehran as diplomatic efforts to end the war in Iran appeared to gather pace. Pakistani security sources had expressed optimism that a preliminary understanding between Washington and Tehran could be within reach. Pakistan has been acting as mediator between the sides.

According to Iranian state broadcaster IRIB on Saturday, Munir met Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi late on Friday for discussions that lasted past midnight.

The pair later on Saturday held a second meeting on Iran’s proposal. A foreign ministry spokesperson has said the gaps remained “wide.”

Ghalibaf said the Iranian armed forces have rebuilt themselves during the cease-fire with the United States.