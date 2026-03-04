Operatives from Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence have quietly indicated openness to discussions with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) about ending the war, The New York Times reported Wednesday, citing officials familiar with the matter, while Tehran swiftly rejected the claim as “psychological warfare.”

The offer ​was ⁠made through an unnamed country's spy agency, the NYT said, citing Middle Eastern officials and officials from a Western nation who spoke on condition of anonymity.

A source from the Iranian intelligence ministry rejected the report as "absolute lies and psychological warfare in the midst of ⁠war", ⁠Iran's semi-official news agency Tasnim reported.

The White House and the CIA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Officials in Washington are sceptical as to whether Iran or the Trump administration is really ready for ⁠an "off-ramp", at least in the short term, the report added.

Iran's ambassador to the United Nations in ​Geneva on Tuesday ruled out for now ​any negotiations with the United States, days after the U.S. and ⁠Israel ‌launched ‌joint strikes on his country.

President ⁠Donald Trump said ‌on Tuesday that Tehran wanted to talk, but ​it was too ⁠late, as the United ⁠States continued its military operation against Iran.