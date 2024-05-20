The predecessor of Iran's deceased Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian blamed the United States for the helicopter crash that killed President Ebrahim Raisi and other senior officials on Sunday.

Javad Zarif told state television that the unilateral sanctions imposed by Washington on Tehran have badly affected Iran’s civil aviation industry.

He said the U.S. has banned the sale of spare parts for planes in Iran.

"This will be listed on the blacklist of U.S. crimes against the Iranian people," Zarif said.

Iran will hold a funeral procession on Tuesday for Raisi, Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian and other top officials killed in Sunday’s helicopter crash.

After a nightlong search operation hampered by bad weather, Raisi, Amirabdollahian, and other top officials were declared dead on Monday morning.

Dozens of emergency rescue teams were dispatched to the mountainous area in northwestern Iran’s East Azerbaijan province, where the accident occurred Sunday afternoon.

According to the Iranian Constitution, First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber will assume powers of the presidency, and elections will be held within 50 days.