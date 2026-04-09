Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, said Thursday that the country will enter a new phase in managing the strategic Strait of Hormuz, while emphasizing that Tehran does not seek war but will firmly defend its rights and views resistance groups as a unified front.

Khamenei said Iran “did not seek and does not seek war,” but stressed that the country will “never give up its legitimate rights.”

He also warned that those who attack Iran “will not be forgiven,” adding that Tehran will demand compensation for all damage and loss of life.