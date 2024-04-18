President Ebrahim Raisi warned that Iran would respond with a "massive and harsh" retaliation in case of the "tiniest invasion" by Israel, as countries around the world urge Israel to act with restraint and avoid further escalation of the conflict.

President Raisi spoke Wednesday at an annual army parade that was moved to a barracks north of the capital, Tehran, from its usual venue on a highway in the city’s southern outskirts. Iranian authorities gave no explanation for its relocation, and state television didn't broadcast it live, as it has in previous years.

Iran launched hundreds of missiles and drones at Israel over the weekend in response to an apparent Israeli strike on Iran’s embassy compound in Syria on April 1 that killed 12 people, including two Iranian generals.

Israel, with help from the United States, the United Kingdom, neighboring Jordan and other nations, intercepted nearly all the missiles and drones.