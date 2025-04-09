The Iraqi government announced Wednesday that the country’s next parliamentary elections will be held on Nov. 11, according to a statement from Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al Sudani’s media office.

The statement provided no additional details about the decision.

In January, the Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) said the elections must be held at least 45 days before the end of the current parliamentary term, which concludes on Jan. 8, 2026.

Iraq last held parliamentary elections on Oct. 10, 2021. The current 329-member legislature is dominated by Shiite political parties and coalitions.

Since 2006, Iraq has followed an informal power-sharing arrangement under which the presidency is held by a Kurd, the parliament is led by a Sunni and the prime minister is a Shiite.