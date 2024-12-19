Iraq announced that it repatriated almost 2,000 Syrian soldiers who sought refuge as anti-regime forces ousted Bashar Assad earlier in December, the Joint Operations Command said Thursday.

"In coordination with some parties on the Syrian side, 1,905 Syrian officers and members were returned and handed over legally to a protection force on the Syrian side at the al-Qaim border crossing," the command added, according to Iraq's official news agency INA.

The Iraqi army also said the weapons that were in the possession of those Syrian soldiers would be handed over to the new Syrian government as soon as it was formed.

The troops crossed the border into Iraq shortly before Syrian anti-regime forces led by Ahmed al-Sharaa seized the capital Damascus unopposed on Dec. 8 after a lightning advance that sent Assad fleeing to Russia.

The Syrian General Command led by al-Sharaa has appointed a caretaker government, with Mohammad al-Bashir as prime minister till March.

The Iraqi military said the Syrian troops were returned after writing pledges asking to be included in an amnesty issued by the new Syrian authorities.

"The Iraqi security forces call on the current Syrian authorities to take care of the officers and soldiers who have been returned, include them in the amnesty, and ensure their return to their honorable families who are waiting for them, in compliance with human rights standards and in a showing of good faith," the statement said.