Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al Sudani reiterated Thursday his call to end the presence of a U.S.-led international alliance against Daesh in his country.

Calling it necessary for his country’s stability, Al Sudani told the World Economic Forum in Davos that "Daesh no longer poses a threat to Iraq."

The U.S.-led alliance against the Daesh was founded after the terrorist group overran large swathes of northern Iraq and neighboring Syria in 2014.

Iraq declared victory over the Daesh in December 2017.

In 2021, Iraq said most coalition combat forces had already left and a group of advisors would replace them to support Iraqi security forces.

Iraq and the United States have agreed to move the coalition forces to a non-combat role.

In his Davos comments, al-Sudani said Iraqi forces are well-prepared to maintain security in the country.

"After attacks on Iraqi premises, we’ll initiate a dialogue to arrange a schedule to end the tasks of the international coalition. This is a public and official demand that we take seriously," Al Sudani said.

"Ending the mission of the international coalition is necessary for Iraq's security and stability and necessary to maintain constructive bilateral ties between Iraq and the coalition countries," he added.

Earlier this month, two members of Iraq's powerful pro-Iranian militia, the Popular Mobilization units, were killed in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad.

The attack came amid tensions in the region linked to Israel's war on Gaza.

Since October, Iraqi pro-Iran militias have intensified their attacks on U.S. military bases in Iraq and Syria in response to Israel's brutal military campaign in Gaza.

They are also demanding the withdrawal of foreign troops from Iraq.