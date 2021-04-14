Rocket fire targeted an airport where U.S. soldiers are based in Irbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), on Wednesday evening, counter-terrorism officials said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack that caused a loud explosion audible across the city.
Pro-Iranian factions were accused of carrying out a similar attack on Feb. 15 that killed a civilian and a foreign contractor working with coalition forces, and wounded several others.
