Rocket fire targeted an airport where U.S. soldiers are based in Irbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), on Wednesday evening, counter-terrorism officials said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack that caused a loud explosion audible across the city.

Pro-Iranian factions were accused of carrying out a similar attack on Feb. 15 that killed a civilian and a foreign contractor working with coalition forces, and wounded several others.