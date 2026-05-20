Iran's Revolutionary Guards warned Wednesday that the war in the Middle East will spread beyond the region if the United States and Israel resume attacks on Iran.

"If the aggression against Iran is repeated, the promised regional war will this time spread far beyond the region, and our devastating blows will crush you," the Guards said in a statement on their website Sepah News.

The warning comes after U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington could strike Iran again if no deal on a lasting settlement is reached in the coming days.

The two sides have escalated their threats while swapping proposals to end the war, which broke out on Feb. 28. A cease-fire has been in place since April 8.

"The American-Zionist enemy ... must know that despite the offensive carried out against us using the full capabilities of the world's two most expensive armies, we have not deployed the full power of the Islamic revolution," the Guards said.

The nearly 40-day war killed top Iranian leaders, including then Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, triggering retaliatory missile and drone attacks by Tehran across the region.

On Tuesday, Trump offered a deadline of several days for resuming strikes if a deal is not agreed. He had said a day earlier that Gulf Arab leaders asked him to hold off on an attack at the 11th hour.

"I'm saying two or three days, maybe Friday, Saturday, Sunday, something, maybe early next week, a limited period of time," he said.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on X that a "return to war will feature many more surprises."