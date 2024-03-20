The Israeli army acknowledged Wednesday that it killed at least 90 Palestinians during a two-day raid in Al-Shifa Hospital and surrounding areas in Gaza City.

It also arrested 160 others and transferred them to Israel for further interrogation, while 300 are still being interrogated at the site in the hospital, the military said in a statement.

It noted that the Israeli troops were still fighting in the areas around the Al-Shifa Hospital and claimed that they were avoiding harm to civilians, patients, medical teams and the medical equipment there.

Al Shifa, the Gaza Strip's biggest hospital before the war, is now one of the few health care facilities that are even partially operational in the north of the territory and has also been housing displaced civilians.

Earlier Tuesday, the Media Office in Gaza said the people held in Al-Shifa Hospital, including patients and medical teams, were without food and water under the Israeli siege.

It also said some 250 Palestinian civilians have been killed and injured in the hospital by the Israeli forces.

Since early Monday, the Israeli army has been carrying out an offensive against Al-Shifa Hospital and its surrounding areas, putting the lives of dozens of thousands of Palestinians in Al-Shifa Hospital and around it in danger.

Israel's raid at the hospital began in the early hours of Monday. The military said it had sent in special forces supported by infantry and tanks, claiming gunmen were again using the hospital.

Israel faced fierce criticism last November when troops first raided Al-Shifa hospital. The troops allegedly uncovered a Hamas command and control center but did not provide any conclusive evidence.

Hamas and medical staff deny the hospital was used for military purposes or to shelter fighters.