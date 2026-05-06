At least 9 people were killed in Israeli drone and airstrikes across southern and eastern Lebanon Wednesday, local and official Lebanese sources said.

The Israeli strikes – carried out in violation of a cease-fire – also wounded six people, inclduing three paramedics, and damaged a school.

Two people were killed in drone strikes on the town of Mefdoun, while additional airstrikes targeted areas between Zawtar al-Sharqiya and Zawtar al-Gharbiya, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported Wednesday.

Four more people were killed and three others injured in a separate strike that hit the home of a municipal council head in the town of Zellaya in western Bekaa, with rescue operations ongoing at the site, the agency added.

Earlier, an Israeli strike also hit a car between the towns of Zawtar al-Sharqiya and Mifdoun in southern Lebanon, leaving two people dead, the same source said.

An Israeli drone targeted paramedics affiliated with the Islamic Health Authority in the town of Deir Kifa, wounding three of them, who were taken to nearby hospitals, the NNA said.

A separate Israeli airstrike on the town of Adchit in the Nabatieh district killed one person, the agency added.

Israeli warplanes also carried out strikes on the towns of Rishknaniyah, Safad al-Battikh, Baraachit and Qallawiyeh, causing severe damage to a school building in Burj Qallawiyeh, according to the agency.

On Tuesday, the Israeli army carried out about 60 attacks on Lebanon, killing five people and injuring others as part of ongoing hostilities since March 2.

Despite a cease-fire announced on April 17 and extended until May 17, the Israeli army continues daily strikes in Lebanon and widespread demolition of homes in dozens of villages, echoing its yearslong genocidal war on Gaza.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed at least 2,702 people and wounded 8,311, and displaced more than 1.6 million, about one-fifth of the population, according to the latest official figures.

​​​​​​​Israel occupies areas in southern Lebanon, including some it has been in for decades and others since the 2023-2024 war, and has invaded about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) inside the southern border during the current conflict.