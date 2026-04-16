President Donald Trump said a 10-day cease-fire between Israel and Lebanon will begin at 5 p.m. EST following talks with both sides, adding he has tasked Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio with efforts to secure a lasting peace.

The president announced the pause in fighting on social media, saying it followed "excellent" conversations with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"I just had excellent conversations with the highly respected President Joseph Aoun of Lebanon, and Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu of Israel," Trump said in a statement, adding that the two leaders agreed to formally launch the truce in a bid to achieve peace between their countries.

The announcement follows U.S.-mediated talks between Lebanese and Israeli delegations that took place Tuesday at the State Department in Washington, DC. The Lebanese group Hezbollah was not represented in the meeting and has rejected the move.

He added that he has directed Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine to work with both sides toward a lasting peace.

"It has been my Honor to solve 9 Wars across the World, and this will be my 10th," Trump said.